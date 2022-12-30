A moment of peace on Ukraine's front line, a Boxing Day hunt in England, scooting across a dry riverbed in China, cleaning the beach in Bali, frozen structures along the Great Lakes, a forest fire in Chile, colorful ice sculptures in China, yacht racing in Australia, and much more
Photos of the Week: Confetti Test, Food Battle, Glowing Waterfall
Hints: View this page full screen. Skip to the next and previous photo by typing j/k or ←/→.
- Read more
-
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
-
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
-
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
-
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
-
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
-
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
-
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
-
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
-
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
-
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
-
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
-
- Read more
We want to hear what you think about this article. Submit a letter to the editor or write to letters@theatlantic.com.