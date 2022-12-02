Photos of the Week: Camel Mill, Monkey Festival, Krampus Run

A velociraptor model in Malta, flood damage in Saudi Arabia, a Christmas tree lighting in Denmark, a new volcanic eruption in Hawaii, protests against Chinese authorities in Hong Kong, scenes from the World Cup in Qatar, ongoing power outages in Ukraine, ski jumping in Finland, and much more

