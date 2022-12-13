Photos: Fans of the 2022 World Cup

Matias Delacroix / AP In Focus

26 Photos Hopeful Images From 2022 I’ve made it an annual tradition to compose an essay of uplifting images from the past 12 months—an effort to seek out and recognize some of the joy and kindness present in the world around us, even in the midst of another tough year.

Carla Carniel / Reuters In Focus

40 Photos 2022 in Photos: Wrapping Up the Year It’s time to revisit some of the most memorable events and images of 2022, including protests against Iran's leadership and its morality police, the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II in London, and much more.

Thomas Peter / Reuters In Focus

40 Photos 2022 in Photos: A Look at the Middle Months It’s time to revisit some of the most memorable events and images of 2022, including devastating floods across Pakistan, protests in the U.S. after the Supreme Court struck down the right to abortion, and much more.