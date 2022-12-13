The 2022 World Cup is now heading into its semifinal matches, and the final is scheduled for Sunday, December 18. For the past few weeks, fans from around the world have been cheering, following the drama, and sending their support, either in the stadiums in Qatar or watching from home, riding emotional roller coasters as their teams leave it all on the field.
Photos: Fans of the 2022 World Cup
- Read more
-
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
-
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
-
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
-
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
-
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
-
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
-
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
-
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
-
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
-
We want to hear what you think about this article. Submit a letter to the editor or write to letters@theatlantic.com.