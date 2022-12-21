Photos: Argentina’s World Cup Victory Celebration

After Argentina’s national football team beat France’s 4–2 on penalties in Qatar, winning their third World Cup title, they returned to Buenos Aires to attend a victory celebration, planning to tour the streets of the city in an open bus. Millions of fans gathered in the streets and squares to cheer for their treasured team led by captain Lionel Messi. But the huge number of people exceeded expectations, and security concerns led organizers to cancel the parade early and evacuate the team by helicopter, disappointing supporters across the city.