The Lights of Christmas 2022

With a bit more than a week left until Christmas, illuminated displays, parades, and colorful markets are lighting up the night. From the Americas to Europe, Asia, and elsewhere, gathered below is a collection of holiday cheer and light wrapped up in 28 photographs.

Read more
Hints: View this page full screen. Skip to the next and previous photo by typing j/k or ←/→.

Most Recent

  • Matthew Childs / Reuters
    • In Focus
    • December 13, 2022
    • 28 Photos

    Photos: Fans of the 2022 World Cup

    Images of die-hard supporters as they ride emotional roller coasters, watching their teams leave it all on the field

  • Matias Delacroix / AP
    • In Focus
    • December 9, 2022
    • 26 Photos

    Hopeful Images From 2022

    I’ve made it an annual tradition to compose an essay of uplifting images from the past 12 months—an effort to seek out and recognize some of the joy and kindness present in the world around us, even in the midst of another tough year.

  • Carla Carniel / Reuters
    • In Focus
    • December 8, 2022
    • 40 Photos

    2022 in Photos: Wrapping Up the Year

    It’s time to revisit some of the most memorable events and images of 2022, including protests against Iran's leadership and its morality police, the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II in London, and much more.

  • Thomas Peter / Reuters
    • In Focus
    • December 7, 2022
    • 40 Photos

    2022 in Photos: A Look at the Middle Months

    It’s time to revisit some of the most memorable events and images of 2022, including devastating floods across Pakistan, protests in the U.S. after the Supreme Court struck down the right to abortion, and much more.

