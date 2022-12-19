2022: The Year in Volcanic Activity

Out of an estimated 1,350 active volcanoes worldwide, about 45 have continuing eruptions, and about 80 erupt each year, spewing steam, ash, toxic gases, and lava. In 2022, erupting volcanoes included the Fagradalsfjall volcano in Iceland, Mount Anak Krakatau in Indonesia, the Fuego volcano in Guatemala, Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha’apai in Tonga, Mauna Loa in Hawaii, Mount Etna in Sicily, Shiveluch volcano in Russia, and more. Collected below are scenes from the wide variety of volcanic activity on Earth over the past year.