2022 Space Telescope Advent Calendar

It’s time once more for one of my favorite holiday traditions: the 15th annual Space Telescope Advent Calendar—this year featuring images from both NASA’s Hubble telescope and its brand-new James Webb Space Telescope. Every day until Sunday, December 25, this page will present a new, incredible image of our universe from one of these two telescopes. Be sure to come back every day until Christmas, and follow us on Twitter or Facebook for daily updates. I hope you enjoy these amazing and awe-inspiring images, as well as the continued efforts of the science teams that have brought them to Earth. I say it every year, but it truly is a joy to put this calendar together each December.

Wishing you all a merry Christmas, happy holidays, and peace on Earth.

Read more
Hints: View this page full screen. Skip to the next and previous photo by typing j/k or ←/→.

Most Recent

  • NASA
    • In Focus
    • November 30, 2022
    • 31 Photos

    Apollo 17: The Last Time Humans Walked on the Moon

    Fifty years ago, NASA launched its final Apollo mission to the moon.

  • Michael Probst / AP
    • In Focus
    • November 28, 2022
    • 20 Photos

    Photos: Europe’s Christmas Markets Return

    Images of some of the Christmas markets that recently opened in Berlin, Strasbourg, Tallinn, Prague, Wrocław, Nuremberg, and more

  • Andres Kudacki / AP
    • In Focus
    • November 25, 2022
    • 35 Photos

    Photos of the Week: World Cup, Plymouth Pilgrim, German Sunlight

    A sunset in the Caribbean, blackouts in Ukrainian cities, a Thanksgiving turkey at the White House, a memorial for the victims of a shooting in Colorado Springs, and much more

  • BackyardProduction / iStockphoto / Getty
    • In Focus
    • November 22, 2022
    • 21 Photos

    Autumn Colors and Autumn Chill

    One last look at the colorful beauty of this autumn, seen in cities and countryside vistas across the Northern Hemisphere

Most Popular on The Atlantic

  1. Instagram Is Over
  2. The People Cheering for Humanity’s End
  3. The Most Overhyped Space Movie
  4. Just Wait Until You Get to Know Ron DeSantis
  5. Expiration Dates Are Meaningless
  6. You Should Probably Wait to Buy a Home
  7. Christine McVie’s Most Miraculous Song
  8. Your Creativity Won’t Save Your Job From AI
  9. The World Cup of Microsoft Excel
  10. The Supreme Court Case That’s All About Donald Trump
Back to Top