2022 Space Telescope Advent Calendar

It’s time once more for one of my favorite holiday traditions: the 15th annual Space Telescope Advent Calendar—this year featuring images from both NASA’s Hubble telescope and its brand-new James Webb Space Telescope. Every day until Sunday, December 25, this page will present a new, incredible image of our universe from one of these two telescopes. Be sure to come back every day until Christmas, and follow us on Twitter or Facebook for daily updates. I hope you enjoy these amazing and awe-inspiring images, as well as the continued efforts of the science teams that have brought them to Earth. I say it every year, but it truly is a joy to put this calendar together each December.

Wishing you all a merry Christmas, happy holidays, and peace on Earth.