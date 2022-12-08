2022 in Photos: Wrapping Up the Year

As the end of the year approaches, here is a look back at some of the major news moments of 2022. Events covered in this essay (the last of a three-part photo summary of the year) include protests against Iran’s leadership and its morality police, the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II in London, the aftermath of Hurricane Ian in Florida, a new eruption of a Hawaiian volcano, and much more. Be sure to see the first part, the second part, and our “Top 25 News Photos of 2022.”

Hints: View this page full screen. Skip to the next and previous photo by typing j/k or ←/→.

