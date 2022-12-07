2022 in Photos: A Look at the Middle Months

As the end of the year approaches, here is a look back at some of the major news moments of 2022. Events covered in this essay (the second of a three-part photo summary of the year) include months of devastating floods across Pakistan, protests in the U.S. after the Supreme Court struck down the right to abortion, Ukrainian citizens adapting as Russia’s invasion stretched on for months, and much more. Check back tomorrow for the last installment, and be sure to see the first part and “Top 25 News Photos of 2022.”

Read more
Hints: View this page full screen. Skip to the next and previous photo by typing j/k or ←/→.

Most Recent

  • Emilio Morenatti / AP
    • In Focus
    • December 6, 2022
    • 40 Photos

    2022 in Photos: How the First Months Unfolded

    A look at some of the most memorable events of 2022, including Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the Beijing Winter Olympics, and much more

  • AFP
    • In Focus
    • December 5, 2022
    • 25 Photos

    Top 25 News Photos of 2022

    Powerful images from the past 12 eventful months

  • Carl Recine / Reuters
    • In Focus
    • December 2, 2022
    • 35 Photos

    Photos of the Week: Camel Mill, Monkey Festival, Krampus Run

    A velociraptor model in Malta, flood damage in Saudi Arabia, a new volcanic eruption in Hawaii, protests against Chinese authorities in Hong Kong, scenes from the World Cup in Qatar, and much morefd

  • NASA, ESA, CSA, STScI, and Joseph DePasquale (STScI)
    • In Focus
    • December 1, 2022
    • 25 Photos

    2022 Space Telescope Advent Calendar

    Every day until Sunday, December 25, this page will present a new, incredible image of our universe from one of two space telescopes.

Most Popular on The Atlantic

  1. The College Essay Is Dead
  2. COVID Science Is Moving Backwards
  3. China’s COVID Wave Is Coming
  4. The 10 Best Films of 2022
  5. Trump’s Reckoning With the Rule of Law
  6. Herschel Walker Is an American Tragedy
  7. What the Georgia Runoff Revealed
  8. ChatGPT Is Dumber Than You Think
  9. Why Is Marjorie Taylor Greene Like This?
  10. The Real Reason Iran Says It’s Canceling the Morality Police
Back to Top