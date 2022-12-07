2022 in Photos: A Look at the Middle Months

As the end of the year approaches, here is a look back at some of the major news moments of 2022. Events covered in this essay (the second of a three-part photo summary of the year) include months of devastating floods across Pakistan, protests in the U.S. after the Supreme Court struck down the right to abortion, Ukrainian citizens adapting as Russia’s invasion stretched on for months, and much more. Check back tomorrow for the last installment, and be sure to see the first part and “Top 25 News Photos of 2022.”