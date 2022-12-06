2022 in Photos: How the First Months Unfolded

As the end of the year approaches, here is a look back at some of the major news moments of 2022. Events covered in this essay (the first of a three-part photo summary of the year) include Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the ongoing challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Beijing Winter Olympics and Paralympics, the infamous slap at the Oscars, a protest against vaccine mandates in Canada, and much more. Check back later this week for parts two and three, and be sure to see our earlier “Top 25 News Photos of 2022.”