2022 in Photos: How the First Months Unfolded

As the end of the year approaches, here is a look back at some of the major news moments of 2022. Events covered in this essay (the first of a three-part photo summary of the year) include Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the ongoing challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Beijing Winter Olympics and Paralympics, the infamous slap at the Oscars, a protest against vaccine mandates in Canada, and much more. Check back later this week for parts two and three, and be sure to see our earlier “Top 25 News Photos of 2022.”

Read more
Hints: View this page full screen. Skip to the next and previous photo by typing j/k or ←/→.

Most Recent

  • AFP
    • In Focus
    • December 5, 2022
    • 25 Photos

    Top 25 News Photos of 2022

    Powerful images from the past 12 eventful months

  • Carl Recine / Reuters
    • In Focus
    • December 2, 2022
    • 35 Photos

    Photos of the Week: Camel Mill, Monkey Festival, Krampus Run

    A velociraptor model in Malta, flood damage in Saudi Arabia, a new volcanic eruption in Hawaii, protests against Chinese authorities in Hong Kong, scenes from the World Cup in Qatar, and much morefd

  • NASA, ESA, CSA, STScI, and Joseph DePasquale (STScI)
    • In Focus
    • December 1, 2022
    • 25 Photos

    2022 Space Telescope Advent Calendar

    Every day until Sunday, December 25, this page will present a new, incredible image of our universe from one of two space telescopes.

  • NASA
    • In Focus
    • November 30, 2022
    • 31 Photos

    Apollo 17: The Last Time Humans Walked on the Moon

    Fifty years ago, NASA launched its final Apollo mission to the moon.

Most Popular on The Atlantic

  1. Why Is Marjorie Taylor Greene Like This?
  2. The College Essay Is Dead
  3. The Year Without Germs Changed Kids
  4. Herschel Walker’s Candidacy Is an Assault on the Dignity of Black Americans
  5. Expiration Dates Are Meaningless
  6. The SNL Sketch That Perfectly Mocks Our Upside-Down Reality
  7. China’s COVID Wave Is Coming
  8. Instagram Is Over
  9. How Much Would You Pay to Save Your Cat’s Life?
  10. Sam Bankman-Fried, Crypto-Republican?
Back to Top