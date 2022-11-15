Winners of the 2022 Natural Landscape Photography Awards

The winning images from the second annual Natural Landscape Photography Awards were just announced. The competition was started to “promote the very best landscape photography by digital and film photographers who value realism and authenticity in their work,” with rules set up to prevent deceptive editing techniques. More than 1,100 photographers entered from 55 countries this year. Contest organizers were once again kind enough to share the winners and runners-up.

