Views of the Total Lunar Eclipse

Last night, the moon passed through Earth’s shadow, creating a total lunar eclipse visible to people across parts of Asia, the Pacific Ocean, and North America. This “beaver blood moon” was the last total lunar eclipse until March 2025. The full moon in November is referred to as the “beaver moon” in North America, and an eclipsed moon appears dark red, or “bloody,” in Earth’s shadow. Gathered below are some of the many photos taken by observers of this celestial event.