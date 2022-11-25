Photos of the Week: World Cup, Plymouth Pilgrim, German Sunlight

A sunset in the Caribbean, blackouts in Ukrainian cities, swimming with sharks in Israel, a deadly earthquake in Indonesia, a Thanksgiving turkey at the White House, a COVID-19 surge in Guangzhou, a memorial for the victims of a shooting in Colorado Springs, Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City, and much more

  • BackyardProduction / iStockphoto / Getty
    • In Focus
    • November 22, 2022
    • 21 Photos

    Autumn Colors and Autumn Chill

    One last look at the colorful beauty of this autumn, seen in cities and countryside vistas across the Northern Hemisphere

  • Jim Watson / AFP / Getty
    • In Focus
    • November 18, 2022
    • 35 Photos

    Photos of the Week: Camel Race, Sea Horse, Illusion Room

    Artwork by Banksy in the ruins of Ukraine, a gaggle of geese in Prague, liberation in Ukraine’s Kherson region, early Christmas decorations in Paris, and much more

  • Alessandro Masiero / Natural Landscape Photography Awards
    • In Focus
    • November 15, 2022
    • 20 Photos

    Winners of the 2022 Natural Landscape Photography Awards

    Winners and runners-up from this year’s landscape-photography competition

  • Efrem Lukatsky / AP
    • In Focus
    • November 14, 2022
    • 20 Photos

    Celebrations as Ukraine Retakes Kherson

    Images from a southern Ukrainian city, recently abandoned by retreating Russian troops

