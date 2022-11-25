A sunset in the Caribbean, blackouts in Ukrainian cities, swimming with sharks in Israel, a deadly earthquake in Indonesia, a Thanksgiving turkey at the White House, a COVID-19 surge in Guangzhou, a memorial for the victims of a shooting in Colorado Springs, Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City, and much more
Photos of the Week: World Cup, Plymouth Pilgrim, German Sunlight
Hints: View this page full screen. Skip to the next and previous photo by typing j/k or ←/→.
- Read more
-
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
-
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
-
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
-
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
-
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
-
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
-
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
-
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
-
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
-
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
-
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
-
- Read more
We want to hear what you think about this article. Submit a letter to the editor or write to letters@theatlantic.com.