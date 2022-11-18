Photos of the Week: Camel Race, Sea Horse, Illusion Room

Artwork by Banksy in the ruins of Ukraine, an American Indian Heritage celebration in San Francisco, a gaggle of geese in Prague, damage from Hurricane Nicole in Florida, liberation in Ukraine’s Kherson region, early Christmas decorations in Paris, a volcanic eruption in Chile, and much more

