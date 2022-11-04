Photos of the Week: Bison Roundup, Camel Fair, Lego Lion

The northern lights above Norway, autumn colors in New York City’s Central Park, storm-driven flooding in the Philippines, a Halloween costume contest in Texas, tragedies among crowds in India and South Korea, a beautiful cat competition in Belgium, a fire festival in Scotland, the Night of the Dead in Mexico, and much more

Read more
Hints: View this page full screen. Skip to the next and previous photo by typing j/k or ←/→.

Most Recent

  • Emma McIntyre / Getty
    • In Focus
    • November 2, 2022
    • 15 Photos

    Celebrating the Day of the Dead, 2022

    A collection of images from this year’s Día de Muertos celebrations

  • Tomohiro Ohsumi / Getty
    • In Focus
    • October 31, 2022
    • 26 Photos

    Photos: The Spirit of Halloween 2022

    Spooky festivities from Japan, the U.S., Saudi Arabia, Venezuela, Thailand, China, Belgium, Ukraine, and more

  • Russell Cheyne / Reuters
    • In Focus
    • October 28, 2022
    • 35 Photos

    Photos of the Week: Partial Eclipse, Rover Prototype, Witches Paddle

    An office chair endurance race in Japan, a school for Santas in Brazil, an art exhibition near Egypt’s Giza pyramids, Halloween preparations in Malta, a flying fox in Singapore, and much more

  • Jeff Roberson / AP
    • In Focus
    • October 27, 2022
    • 14 Photos

    Drought Conditions Drop the Mississippi River to Historic Lows

    The shallow water has slowed barge traffic, while opening up typically-submerged areas to explorers.

Most Popular on The Atlantic

  1. Rejoice in the End of Daylight Saving Time
  2. What Does Kyrie Irving See in Anti-Semitic Conspiracy Theories?
  3. The Decline of Etiquette and the Rise of ‘Boundaries’
  4. Why Democrats Are Losing Hispanic Voters
  5. The Dark Heart of the Republican Party
  6. Star Wars Gets Political
  7. Let’s Declare a Pandemic Amnesty
  8. Why Is No One Acting Their Age on Blockbuster?
  9. Why I Logged Off Twitter
  10. Dear Therapist: I Don’t Think I Can Accept My Boyfriend’s Past
Back to Top