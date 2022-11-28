Photos: Europe’s Christmas Markets Return

In many European cities with a tradition of hosting a Christmas market, 2022 is a year of difficult choices. High energy costs are forcing some to scale down on bright lights and decorations, while other places are scaling up and hoping the unrestricted return of the markets after two years of COVID-19 closures will boost holiday spending. Below are images of some of the Christmas markets that recently opened in Berlin, Strasbourg, Tallinn, Prague, Wrocław, Nuremberg, and more.