Photos: Europe’s Christmas Markets Return

In many European cities with a tradition of hosting a Christmas market, 2022 is a year of difficult choices. High energy costs are forcing some to scale down on bright lights and decorations, while other places are scaling up and hoping the unrestricted return of the markets after two years of COVID-19 closures will boost holiday spending. Below are images of some of the Christmas markets that recently opened in Berlin, Strasbourg, Tallinn, Prague, Wrocław, Nuremberg, and more.

Read more
Hints: View this page full screen. Skip to the next and previous photo by typing j/k or ←/→.

Most Recent

  • Andres Kudacki / AP
    • In Focus
    • November 25, 2022
    • 35 Photos

    Photos of the Week: World Cup, Plymouth Pilgrim, German Sunlight

    A sunset in the Caribbean, blackouts in Ukrainian cities, a Thanksgiving turkey at the White House, a memorial for the victims of a shooting in Colorado Springs, and much more

  • BackyardProduction / iStockphoto / Getty
    • In Focus
    • November 22, 2022
    • 21 Photos

    Autumn Colors and Autumn Chill

    One last look at the colorful beauty of this autumn, seen in cities and countryside vistas across the Northern Hemisphere

  • Jim Watson / AFP / Getty
    • In Focus
    • November 18, 2022
    • 35 Photos

    Photos of the Week: Camel Race, Sea Horse, Illusion Room

    Artwork by Banksy in the ruins of Ukraine, a gaggle of geese in Prague, liberation in Ukraine’s Kherson region, early Christmas decorations in Paris, and much more

  • Alessandro Masiero / Natural Landscape Photography Awards
    • In Focus
    • November 15, 2022
    • 20 Photos

    Winners of the 2022 Natural Landscape Photography Awards

    Winners and runners-up from this year’s landscape-photography competition

Most Popular on The Atlantic

  1. Seven Books That Will Make You Smarter
  2. A Ploy, Not a Principle
  3. Whoops, I Deleted My Life
  4. Political Hobbyism Has Entered the Workplace
  5. China’s Zero Tolerance for Xi’s COVID Restrictions
  6. An Unequal Liberty
  7. I’m Scared of My Baby Monitor
  8. The Pandemic Exposed the Inequality of American Motherhood
  9. The Future of Monkeypox
  10. Photos: Europe’s Christmas Markets Return
Back to Top