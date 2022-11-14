Late last week, Russia announced that it had pulled back more than 30,000 of its troops in the Kherson region, retreating south of the Dnipro River. Over the weekend, Ukrainian forces moved into the area, retaking villages along the way, and entering the city of Kherson, where they were met by jubilant residents. While the citizens of Kherson celebrated their liberation and another setback for Russia’s military, they were also taking stock of their losses and the extensive damage left behind—and figuring out steps to survive and rebuild.