Apollo 17: The Last Time Humans Walked on the Moon

Next week will mark the 50th anniversary of the launch of NASA’s final Apollo mission, which took three astronauts to the moon and back in December of 1972. Apollo 17 was the sixth mission to successfully land astronauts on the moon, bringing the total number of humans who have walked on another world to twelve. Budget cuts brought the Apollo program to an end, and space exploration efforts shifted to missions to low Earth orbit, like the Space Shuttle and the International Space Station. Five decades later, and several space agencies are now developing new crewed missions to return to the moon, and to go on to Mars. Collected below, images of Apollo 17 and its astronaut crew—Eugene Cernan, Ronald Evans, and Harrison Schmitt.

Read more
Hints: View this page full screen. Skip to the next and previous photo by typing j/k or ←/→.

Most Recent

  • Michael Probst / AP
    • In Focus
    • November 28, 2022
    • 20 Photos

    Photos: Europe’s Christmas Markets Return

    Images of some of the Christmas markets that recently opened in Berlin, Strasbourg, Tallinn, Prague, Wrocław, Nuremberg, and more

  • Andres Kudacki / AP
    • In Focus
    • November 25, 2022
    • 35 Photos

    Photos of the Week: World Cup, Plymouth Pilgrim, German Sunlight

    A sunset in the Caribbean, blackouts in Ukrainian cities, a Thanksgiving turkey at the White House, a memorial for the victims of a shooting in Colorado Springs, and much more

  • BackyardProduction / iStockphoto / Getty
    • In Focus
    • November 22, 2022
    • 21 Photos

    Autumn Colors and Autumn Chill

    One last look at the colorful beauty of this autumn, seen in cities and countryside vistas across the Northern Hemisphere

  • Jim Watson / AFP / Getty
    • In Focus
    • November 18, 2022
    • 35 Photos

    Photos of the Week: Camel Race, Sea Horse, Illusion Room

    Artwork by Banksy in the ruins of Ukraine, a gaggle of geese in Prague, liberation in Ukraine’s Kherson region, early Christmas decorations in Paris, and much more

Most Popular on The Atlantic

  1. Just Wait Until You Get to Know Ron DeSantis
  2. You Should Probably Wait to Buy a Home
  3. Never Trump Means Never
  4. The Supreme Court Case That’s All About Donald Trump
  5. Please Look at My Metal Credit Card
  6. It Was Sedition
  7. What Kind of Man Was Anthony Bourdain?
  8. How a Philly Ob-Gyn Ended Up Delivering a Baby Gorilla
  9. Seven Books That Will Make You Smarter
  10. The Strength of the ‘Soft Daddy’
Back to Top