After numerous Russian missile and drone strikes damaged energy facilities across Ukraine in recent weeks, cities and towns are coping with electrical shortages that range from limited power cuts to full blackouts. In the capital city of Kyiv, residents are trying to continue their normal lives, wearing headlamps at night, lighting candles, and running generators where necessary. Utility workers are trying to repair and replace what they can before winter sets in—while still under threat of further attacks.
Missile Strikes Leave Kyiv in the Dark
Hints: View this page full screen. Skip to the next and previous photo by typing j/k or ←/→.