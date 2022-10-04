The winning and honored images in this year’s Nature Conservancy photography competition were recently announced. Entries from 196 different countries and territories were judged in six different categories, including Climate, Landscape, People and Nature, Plants and Fungi, Water, and Wildlife. Contest organizers were kind enough to share some of their top images with us below. The captions were written by the photographers and lightly edited for style.
Winners of the 2022 Nature Conservancy Photo Contest
