Winners of the 2022 Epson International Pano Awards

The top-scoring panoramic photos entered in the 13th Epson International Pano Awards have recently been announced. The contest showcases the best work of panoramic photographers around the world. Organizers reported that they received 4,129 entries from 1,197 professional and amateur photographers in 98 countries this year, competing for the top spots in four categories, for several special awards, and for some of the cash prizes offered. Contest organizers were once again kind enough to share some of the winners and top scorers here.