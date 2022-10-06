Recovery and Cleanup in Florida After Hurricane Ian

One week since Hurricane Ian made landfall, Florida officials have reported more than 100 storm-related deaths across 10 counties. Ian struck as a category 4 hurricane and was one of the most powerful storms to ever hit the United States—its floodwaters are still receding today. Recovery efforts continue, even as residents return to their homes to salvage what they can and start the work of clearing debris and rebuilding. Gathered below are images from recent days showing the widespread damage, rescue workers and volunteers, and residents affected by Hurricane Ian in Florida.

Read more
Hints: View this page full screen. Skip to the next and previous photo by typing j/k or ←/→.

