Photos of the Week: Space Fingerprint, Hunter’s Moon, Elephant Sanctuary

A deadly landslide in Venezuela, a light festival in Prague, a large cremation ceremony in Thailand, a wife-carrying race in Maine, damage from Russian missile strikes in Ukraine, NATO military exercises above Poland, a gondolier operating in a mall in Qatar, rowing on the Charles River in Boston, and much more

