Photos of the Week: Partial Eclipse, Rover Prototype, Witches Paddle

An office chair endurance race in Japan, a school for Santas in Brazil, the Sculpture by the Sea exhibition in Australia, autumn scenes in New York City’s Central Park, an art exhibition near Egypt’s Giza pyramids, Halloween preparations in Malta, a dog festival in Nepal, a flying fox in Singapore, and much more

Most Recent

  • Jeff Roberson / AP
    • In Focus
    • October 27, 2022
    • 14 Photos

    Drought Conditions Drop the Mississippi River to Historic Lows

    The shallow water has slowed barge traffic, while opening up typically-submerged areas to explorers.

  • Biju Boro / AFP / Getty
    • In Focus
    • October 25, 2022
    • 20 Photos

    Images of Diwali: The Festival of Lights

    Photos from this year’s festival, as celebrants color their world, give prayers, and wish one another a happy Diwali

  • Sebastien St-Jean / AFP / Getty
    • In Focus
    • October 24, 2022
    • 25 Photos

    Fall Is in the Air: Images of the Season

    A collection of images of autumn—the best season

  • Adriano Machado / Reuters
    • In Focus
    • October 21, 2022
    • 35 Photos

    Photos of the Week: Foam Fight, Pumpkin Regatta, Motor Gliders

    A cemetery for the nameless in Austria, flooding in Venezuela, a Star Wars parade in Mexico City, low water in the lower Mississippi River, a spooky ruined abbey in England, and much more

