Photos of the Week: Foam Fight, Pumpkin Regatta, Motor Gliders

A cemetery for the nameless in Austria, flooding in Venezuela, a Star Wars parade in Mexico City, low water in the lower Mississippi River, a build-your-own-boat competition in North Carolina, power failures after attacks in Ukraine, a spooky ruined abbey in England, and much more

Hints: View this page full screen. Skip to the next and previous photo by typing j/k or ←/→.

