Photos: Kamikaze Drones Strike Kyiv

Early today, Ukraine’s capital, Kyiv, was struck four times as Russian forces attacked using unmanned Iranian-made kamikaze drones, according to Ukrainian officials. The drone attacks were part of a barrage of Russian missile strikes that hit several cities across Ukraine, damaging residential buildings and infrastructure. Residents in Kyiv reportedly noticed the loud buzzing of the incoming drones, and some opened fire as they passed overhead, trying to shoot them down. At least four people were killed in the city.