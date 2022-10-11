Photographing the Microscopic: Winners of Nikon Small World 2022

The winners of the 2022 Small World Photomicrography Competition have just been announced, and organizers have once more shared some of the winning and honored images with us. The contest invites photographers and scientists to submit images of all things visible under a microscope. More than 1,300 entries were received from 72 countries in 2022, the 48th year of the competition.

