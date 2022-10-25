Images of Diwali: The Festival of Lights

Yesterday marked the start of the five-day festival of Diwali, celebrated by Hindus, Jains, Buddhists, and Sikhs around the world. During Diwali, originally a harvest festival, lamps are lit to celebrate the triumph of light over darkness, good over evil, and knowledge over ignorance. Families gather, fireworks are set off, candles and oil lamps are lit, and prayers for prosperity are offered to Lakshmi, the goddess of wealth. Collected below are images from this year’s festival, as celebrants color their world, give prayers, and wish one another a happy Diwali.