Fall Is in the Air: Images of the Season

Autumn, the best season, has arrived once again. The autumnal equinox took place a month ago, marking the end of summer and the start of fall across the Northern Hemisphere. It is the season of harvests, festivals, migrations, winter preparations, and, of course, spectacular fall foliage. Across the north, people are beginning to feel a chill in the evening air; leaves are splashing mountainsides with bright color; apples and pumpkins are being gathered; and animals are on the move. Collected below are early images from this year, and more will follow in the weeks to come.

Read more
Hints: View this page full screen. Skip to the next and previous photo by typing j/k or ←/→.

Most Recent

  • Adriano Machado / Reuters
    • In Focus
    • October 21, 2022
    • 35 Photos

    Photos of the Week: Foam Fight, Pumpkin Regatta, Motor Gliders

    A cemetery for the nameless in Austria, flooding in Venezuela, a Star Wars parade in Mexico City, low water in the lower Mississippi River, a spooky ruined abbey in England, and much more

  • © Carlos Solinis Camalich / The 13th Epson International Pano Awards
    • In Focus
    • October 19, 2022
    • 15 Photos

    Winners of the 2022 Epson International Pano Awards

    The 13th annual panoramic-photo competition has just come to a close, and the winning images and finalists have been announced.

  • Yasuyoshi Chiba / AFP / Getty
    • In Focus
    • October 17, 2022
    • 18 Photos

    Photos: Kamikaze Drones Strike Kyiv

    Early today, Kyiv was struck four times as Russian forces attacked using unmanned Iranian-made kamikaze drones, according to Ukrainian officials.

  • Hugh Hastings / Getty
    • In Focus
    • October 14, 2022
    • 35 Photos

    Photos of the Week: Space Fingerprint, Hunter’s Moon, Elephant Sanctuary

    A deadly landslide in Venezuela, a light festival in Prague, a large cremation ceremony in Thailand, a wife-carrying race in Maine, damage from Russian missile strikes in Ukraine, and much more

Most Popular on The Atlantic

  1. House of the Dragon Actually Pulled It Off
  2. Russia’s ‘Dirty Bomb’ Ploy
  3. The Great Pandemic Hand-Washing Blooper
  4. The Pet-Name Trend Humans Can’t Resist
  5. Babies Don’t Need Fancy Things
  6. The Bivalent Shot Might Lay You Out
  7. Rishi Sunak, Scion of Britain’s New Ruling Class
  8. Why Wasn’t I Canceled?
  9. The Seven Habits That Lead to Happiness in Old Age
  10. Herschel Walker and the Plight of the True Conservative Voter
Back to Top