Fall Is in the Air: Images of the Season

Autumn, the best season, has arrived once again. The autumnal equinox took place a month ago, marking the end of summer and the start of fall across the Northern Hemisphere. It is the season of harvests, festivals, migrations, winter preparations, and, of course, spectacular fall foliage. Across the north, people are beginning to feel a chill in the evening air; leaves are splashing mountainsides with bright color; apples and pumpkins are being gathered; and animals are on the move. Collected below are early images from this year, and more will follow in the weeks to come.