After a pause during the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic, the biannual human-tower competition held in Tarragona, Spain, was back in full swing over the weekend. “Castellers” work together to build human towers (“castells”) in groups, competing to form the highest and most complex towers they can. The Catalan tradition is believed to have originated among local dance groups at the end of the 18th century. The winning team this year formed a tower 10 tiers high above the surrounding crowd.