The winning entries in this year’s Bird Photographer of the Year competition were recently announced, with Erlend Haarberg named as the overall winner for his image of a rock ptarmigan taking flight high on a Norwegian mountain. Contest organizers were kind enough to share some of the other winners here, in eight different categories, selected from a field of more than 20,000 entries.
Winners of the Bird Photographer of the Year 2022
