Winners of the Bird Photographer of the Year 2022

The winning entries in this year’s Bird Photographer of the Year competition were recently announced, with Erlend Haarberg named as the overall winner for his image of a rock ptarmigan taking flight high on a Norwegian mountain. Contest organizers were kind enough to share some of the other winners here, in eight different categories, selected from a field of more than 20,000 entries.

