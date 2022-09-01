Emilio Morenatti, a photographer with the Associated Press, recently spent time with a group of students in Chernihiv, Ukraine, where the academic year is starting up once again, despite their school building having been destroyed by Russian bombs six months ago. Some of the students, who went to their old school to collect new textbooks, visited the ruins of their former classrooms and shared some of their thoughts with Morenatti.
Ukrainian Students Revisit Their Destroyed School
