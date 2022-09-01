Ukrainian Students Revisit Their Destroyed School

Emilio Morenatti, a photographer with the Associated Press, recently spent time with a group of students in Chernihiv, Ukraine, where the academic year is starting up once again, despite their school building having been destroyed by Russian bombs six months ago. Some of the students, who went to their old school to collect new textbooks, visited the ruins of their former classrooms and shared some of their thoughts with Morenatti.

Read more
Hints: View this page full screen. Skip to the next and previous photo by typing j/k or ←/→.

Most Recent

  • Alberto Saiz / AP
    • In Focus
    • August 31, 2022
    • 18 Photos

    The Return of La Tomatina

    Images of “the world's biggest tomato fight” in Buñol, Spain

  • Hamdan Khan / AP
    • In Focus
    • August 29, 2022
    • 25 Photos

    Devastating Monsoon Flooding in Pakistan

    Images from recent weeks, after some of the heaviest monsoon rains in a decade have affected millions.

  • Ishara S. Kodikara / AFP / Getty
    • In Focus
    • August 26, 2022
    • 35 Photos

    Photos of the Week: Curious Camel, Super Bull, Giant Hand

    A new view of the planet Jupiter, a mass wedding ceremony in Peru, severe drought in China and Europe, monsoon flooding in Pakistan and India, a human pyramid in India, and much more

  • Joel Kowsky / NASA
    • In Focus
    • August 24, 2022
    • 27 Photos

    Preparing for the Launch of Artemis I

    Images of some of the work put into SLS, Orion, and supporting programs in recent years, as launch day approaches

Most Popular on The Atlantic

  1. The E-bike Is a Monstrosity
  2. If It Were Anyone Else, They’d Be Prosecuted
  3. All the Personal-Finance Books Are Wrong
  4. Republicans Have Only Themselves to Blame for Their Alaskan Defeat
  5. Trump’s Second Term Would Look Like This
  6. Don’t Teach Your Kids to Fear the World
  7. Trump Can’t Hide From the Mar-a-Lago Photo
  8. Don’t Worry About Corn Kid
  9. The Wrath of a Woman Without Any Options
  10. Why Is Dr. Oz So Bad at Twitter?
Back to Top