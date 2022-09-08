Photos: The Remarkable Life of Queen Elizabeth II

Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II, the longest-reigning British monarch in history, died at Balmoral Castle in Scotland today. Born to the Duke and Duchess of York in 1926, Elizabeth lived a life in the public eye from a very young age, ascended to the throne at 25, and went on to serve as Queen for more than 70 years. Below, a collection of images of Elizabeth’s remarkable life, from age 5 to 96.