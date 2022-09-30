Photos of the Week: Covered Ears, White Night, Target Asteroid

Fog over the Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco, storm damage in Florida and the Philippines, fighting over retaken territory in Ukraine, Oktoberfest celebrations in Munich, an abortion rights demonstration in Colombia, water chestnut collecting in India, a wearable art show in New Zealand, and much more

Most Recent

  • Giorgio Viera / AFP / Getty
    • In Focus
    • September 29, 2022
    • 21 Photos

    Early Photos of Hurricane Ian’s Landfall in Florida

    Images from southwest Florida, showing some of the destruction caused by this unusually intense storm

  • Valentine Chapuis / AFP / Getty
    • In Focus
    • September 28, 2022
    • 18 Photos

    A New Generation of Shepherds in the French Pyrenees

    A photographer spent time with two young shepherds tending to their flocks in the solitude of mountain valleys.

  • John Morris / Reuters
    • In Focus
    • September 26, 2022
    • 14 Photos

    Photos: The Aftermath of Hurricane Fiona in Eastern Canada

    Recent images of the storm damage in Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island, and Newfoundland

  • Pascal Rossignol / Reuters
    • In Focus
    • September 16, 2022
    • 35 Photos

    Photos of the Week: Cliff Diving, Bull Chasing, River Ballet

    A fossilized dinosaur skull in Paris, wildfires and mudflows in California, continued warfare in eastern Ukraine, mourning for Queen Elizabeth in the United Kingdom, and much more

