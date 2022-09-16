Photos of the Week: Cliff Diving, Bull Chasing, River Ballet

A fossilized dinosaur skull in Paris, protests over high fuel prices in Haiti, wildfires and mudflows in California, continued warfare in eastern Ukraine, a music festival in Rio de Janeiro, drag racing in Thailand, mourning the loss of Queen Elizabeth in the United Kingdom, and much more

Hints: View this page full screen. Skip to the next and previous photo by typing j/k or ←/→.

Most Recent

  • Bettmann / Getty
    • In Focus
    • September 14, 2022
    • 30 Photos

    100 Years Ago in Photos: A Look Back at 1922

    Some of the events and sights from around the world a century ago: the construction of the Lincoln Memorial, a famine in Russia, and Benito Mussolini's takeover of the Italian government

  • © Erlend Haarberg / Bird Photographer of the Year
    • In Focus
    • September 12, 2022
    • 16 Photos

    Winners of the Bird Photographer of the Year 2022

    A collection of some of the top images from this year’s photo competition

  • Ringo H.W. Chiu / AP
    • In Focus
    • September 9, 2022
    • 35 Photos

    Photos of the Week: Drum Major, Ox Catch, Ferret Race

    A scorched forest in France, a crowd of mourners outside Buckingham Palace, an earthquake in China, flooding in Mexico, a scene from China Fashion Week, and much more

  • Max Mumby / Indigo / Getty
    • In Focus
    • September 8, 2022
    • 40 Photos

    Photos: The Remarkable Life of Queen Elizabeth II

    A collection of images of Elizabeth’s life and travels, from age 5 to 96

