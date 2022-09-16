Photos of the Week: Cliff Diving, Bull Chasing, River Ballet

Bettmann / Getty In Focus

30 Photos 100 Years Ago in Photos: A Look Back at 1922 Some of the events and sights from around the world a century ago: the construction of the Lincoln Memorial, a famine in Russia, and Benito Mussolini's takeover of the Italian government

Ringo H.W. Chiu / AP In Focus

35 Photos Photos of the Week: Drum Major, Ox Catch, Ferret Race A scorched forest in France, a crowd of mourners outside Buckingham Palace, an earthquake in China, flooding in Mexico, a scene from China Fashion Week, and much more