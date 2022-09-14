100 Years Ago in Photos: A Look Back at 1922

A century ago, the newly established Irish Free State was descending into civil war, Russia was still enduring a terrible famine, construction of the Lincoln Memorial was completed in Washington, D.C., Benito Mussolini’s Fascist Party seized control of the Italian government, and much more. Please take a moment for a look back at some of the events and sights from around the world 100 years ago.

