China just experienced its hottest August ever recorded, going back to 1961, when data compilation began. Parts of southern China have also endured months of drought conditions that have dried up rivers and lakes, including Lake Poyang—the largest freshwater lake in China—which has dwindled to 25 percent of its average size. The unusually long and intense heat wave and drought have dried up crops, forced power cuts, and altered landscapes across a broad region. Collected here are recent images from Wuhan, Chongqing, Lake Poyang, and more.