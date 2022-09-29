Early Photos of Hurricane Ian’s Landfall in Florida

Hurricane Ian made landfall in southwest Florida yesterday as a Category 4 storm, causing catastrophic flooding, wind damage, and power outages affecting millions. Ian also heavily damaged at least two causeways, cutting off the only land connection to several barrier islands. Early images are now coming in, showing some of the destruction caused by this unusually intense storm.

Read more
Hints: View this page full screen. Skip to the next and previous photo by typing j/k or ←/→.

Most Recent

  • Valentine Chapuis / AFP / Getty
    • In Focus
    • September 28, 2022
    • 18 Photos

    A New Generation of Shepherds in the French Pyrenees

    A photographer spent time with two young shepherds tending to their flocks in the solitude of mountain valleys.

  • John Morris / Reuters
    • In Focus
    • September 26, 2022
    • 14 Photos

    Photos: The Aftermath of Hurricane Fiona in Eastern Canada

    Recent images of the storm damage in Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island, and Newfoundland

  • Pascal Rossignol / Reuters
    • In Focus
    • September 16, 2022
    • 35 Photos

    Photos of the Week: Cliff Diving, Bull Chasing, River Ballet

    A fossilized dinosaur skull in Paris, wildfires and mudflows in California, continued warfare in eastern Ukraine, mourning for Queen Elizabeth in the United Kingdom, and much more

  • Bettmann / Getty
    • In Focus
    • September 14, 2022
    • 30 Photos

    100 Years Ago in Photos: A Look Back at 1922

    Some of the events and sights from around the world a century ago: the construction of the Lincoln Memorial, a famine in Russia, and Benito Mussolini's takeover of the Italian government

Most Popular on The Atlantic

  1. Is This the Beginning of the End of the Internet?
  2. What Americans Don’t Understand About Teachers and Professors
  3. There’s Good Reason for Sports to Be Separated by Sex
  4. Early Photos of Hurricane Ian’s Landfall in Florida
  5. How the Anti-war Camp Went Intellectually Bankrupt
  6. Three Conversations With Donald Trump
  7. What Ted Cruz and Tucker Carlson Don’t Understand About War
  8. Putin Didn’t Think He Would Fool Anyone
  9. Technology Can Make Your Relationships Shallower
  10. The Simple Secret of French Baking
Back to Top