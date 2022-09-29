Hurricane Ian made landfall in southwest Florida yesterday as a Category 4 storm, causing catastrophic flooding, wind damage, and power outages affecting millions. Ian also heavily damaged at least two causeways, cutting off the only land connection to several barrier islands. Early images are now coming in, showing some of the destruction caused by this unusually intense storm.
Early Photos of Hurricane Ian’s Landfall in Florida
