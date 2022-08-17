The Views From the Top

Today I have for you a collection of photos of structures around the world that were built high atop mountains, cliffs, and stone pillars. These remote buildings range in age from palace complexes thousands of years old to tourist destinations built mere decades ago. These observatories, monasteries, castles, towers, forts, and palaces were all built for different reasons—as defensive measures, or to make the most of a grand view, or maybe just to take advantage of a remote location’s tranquil setting.

  • Manuel Medir / Getty
    • In Focus
    • August 15, 2022
    • 30 Photos

    Photos: Severe Drought in Europe

    Recent images from England, France, Spain, Germany, and other European countries hit by a series of heat waves this summer

  • Fatos Bytyci / Reuters
    • In Focus
    • August 12, 2022
    • 35 Photos

    Photos of the Week: Airplane House, Mayfly Swarm, Cool Buffalo

    Historic-battle reenactments in England, the reemergence of a flooded village in Portugal, a beagle-rescue operation in Virginia, sledding at a mountain ski resort in Lesotho, and much more

  • © Tomasz Szpila / Nature TTL
    • In Focus
    • August 11, 2022
    • 14 Photos

    Winners of the Nature TTL Photographer of the Year 2022

    Some of the best images from a competition celebrating the natural world

  • Marco Di Marco / AP
    • In Focus
    • August 8, 2022
    • 16 Photos

    A New Eruption of Iceland’s Fagradalsfjall Volcano

    A fissure opened on August 3, and thousands have since made the long trek to the site to witness the new eruption.

