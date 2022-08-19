Photos of the Week: Therapy Dog, Sunflower Trail, Mediterranean Swim

The rollout of NASA’s new rocket in Florida, drought and wildfires in southern Europe, a view of the Grand Canyon in Arizona, a bridge collapse in Norway, the aftermath of missile attacks in Ukraine, Independence Day in Indonesia, a presidential election in Kenya, a surf competition in Panama, and much more

Read more
Hints: View this page full screen. Skip to the next and previous photo by typing j/k or ←/→.

Most Recent

  • Sean Pavone Photo / iStockphoto / Getty
    • In Focus
    • August 17, 2022
    • 20 Photos

    The Views From the Top

    A collection of images of mountaintop observatories, monasteries, castles, towers, palaces, and more

  • Manuel Medir / Getty
    • In Focus
    • August 15, 2022
    • 30 Photos

    Photos: Severe Drought in Europe

    Recent images from England, France, Spain, Germany, and other European countries hit by a series of heat waves this summer

  • Fatos Bytyci / Reuters
    • In Focus
    • August 12, 2022
    • 35 Photos

    Photos of the Week: Airplane House, Mayfly Swarm, Cool Buffalo

    Historic-battle reenactments in England, the reemergence of a flooded village in Portugal, a beagle-rescue operation in Virginia, sledding at a mountain ski resort in Lesotho, and much more

  • © Tomasz Szpila / Nature TTL
    • In Focus
    • August 11, 2022
    • 14 Photos

    Winners of the Nature TTL Photographer of the Year 2022

    Some of the best images from a competition celebrating the natural world

Most Popular on The Atlantic

  1. What We Gain From a Good-Enough Life
  2. The Donald J. Trump Guide to Getting Away With Anything
  3. How to Kill a Newspaper
  4. The Pandemic’s Soft Closing
  5. How Social Justice Became a New Religion
  6. Biden’s Climate Law Is Ending 40 Years of Hands-off Government
  7. Photos of the Week: Therapy Dog, Sunflower Trail, Mediterranean Swim
  8. You Have No Idea How Good Mosquitoes Are at Smelling Us
  9. How Extremist Gun Culture Is Trying to Co-opt the Rosary
  10. Why the Rent Inflation Is So Damn High
Back to Top