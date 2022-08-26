Photos of the Week: Curious Camel, Super Bull, Giant Hand

A new view of the planet Jupiter, hot air ballooning in Turkey's Cappadocia, a mass wedding ceremony in Peru, a mountain goat in Alaska, severe drought in China and Europe, monsoon flooding in Pakistan and India, scenes from the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine, a human pyramid in India, and much more

  • Joel Kowsky / NASA
    • In Focus
    • August 24, 2022
    • 27 Photos

    Preparing for the Launch of Artemis I

    Images of some of the work put into SLS, Orion, and supporting programs in recent years, as launch day approaches

  • Olivier Morin / AFP / Getty
    • In Focus
    • August 22, 2022
    • 18 Photos

    Belugas in Hudson Bay

    Photographer Olivier Morin traveled to the town of Churchill in northern Manitoba, Canada, to observe beluga whales.

  • Alberto Pizzoli / AFP / Getty
    • In Focus
    • August 19, 2022
    • 35 Photos

    Photos of the Week: Therapy Dog, Sunflower Trail, Mediterranean Swim

    The rollout of NASA’s new rocket in Florida, drought and wildfires in Southern Europe, a bridge collapse in Norway, a presidential election in Kenya, a surf competition in Panama, and much more

  • Sean Pavone Photo / iStockphoto / Getty
    • In Focus
    • August 17, 2022
    • 20 Photos

    The Views From the Top

    A collection of images of mountaintop observatories, monasteries, castles, towers, palaces, and more

