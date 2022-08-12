Historic battle re-enactments in England, ruins of war in Ukraine, the re-emergence of a flooded village in Portugal, a beagle rescue operation in Virginia, sledding at a mountain ski resort in Lesotho, scenes from the Commonwealth Games in England, a fashion carnival in Indonesia, a general election in Kenya, a rave at a former missile base in Germany, and much more
Photos of the Week: Airplane House, Mayfly Swarm, Cool Buffaloes
Hints: View this page full screen. Skip to the next and previous photo by typing j/k or ←/→.
- Read more
-
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
-
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
-
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
-
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
-
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
-
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
-
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
-
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
-
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
-
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
-
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
-
- Read more
We want to hear what you think about this article. Submit a letter to the editor or write to letters@theatlantic.com.