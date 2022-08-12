Photos of the Week: Airplane House, Mayfly Swarm, Cool Buffaloes

Historic battle re-enactments in England, ruins of war in Ukraine, the re-emergence of a flooded village in Portugal, a beagle rescue operation in Virginia, sledding at a mountain ski resort in Lesotho, scenes from the Commonwealth Games in England, a fashion carnival in Indonesia, a general election in Kenya, a rave at a former missile base in Germany, and much more

  • © Tomasz Szpila / Nature TTL
    • In Focus
    • August 11, 2022
    • 14 Photos

    Winners of the Nature TTL Photographer of the Year 2022

    Some of the best images from a competition celebrating the natural world

  • Marco Di Marco / AP
    • In Focus
    • August 8, 2022
    • 16 Photos

    A New Eruption of Iceland’s Fagradalsfjall Volcano

    A fissure opened on August 3, and thousands have since made the long trek to the site to witness the new eruption.

  • NASA, ESA, CSA, STScI
    • In Focus
    • August 5, 2022
    • 35 Photos

    Photos of the Week: Knife Angel, Paris Henge, Flamingo Tagging

    Scenes from the Commonwealth Games in England, a new sinkhole in Chile, Beluga whales near Svalbard, an air show above the Giza Pyramids, and much more

  • Amanda Rossman / USA Today Network / Reuters
    • In Focus
    • August 3, 2022
    • 24 Photos

    After the Floods: Recovery in Kentucky

    Images from a region beset by record-setting floods, just starting the work of recovery

