Devastating Monsoon Flooding in Pakistan

Some of the heaviest monsoon rains in a decade have caused widespread flooding in Pakistan since mid-June, affecting millions, and killing more than 1,100 people as of today, according to the country’s National Disaster Management Authority. Nearly 500,000 people have been displaced by weeks of torrential rainfall. Pakistani officials are seeking assistance from the international community after thousands of houses, farms, roads, and bridges have been damaged or destroyed across the country.

