The Return of La Tomatina

After a two-year suspension due to the coronavirus pandemic, La Tomatina returned to the town of Buñol, Spain, attracting approximately 20,000 people to take part in what is billed as “the world’s biggest tomato fight.” About 130 tons of overripe tomatoes were brought by seven trucks, then dumped and thrown among the crowd. This year marks the 75th anniversary of the messy fiesta.

