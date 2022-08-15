Photos: Severe Drought in Europe

Record-setting high temperatures and dry weather have affected nearly half of Europe in recent weeks, drying up bodies of water, damaging crops, prompting water restrictions, sparking wildfires, and more. Reservoir and river levels have dropped to record lows, affecting navigation and exposing long-submerged structures. July was the driest month on record for France and the hottest month in Spain since 1961. Gathered below are recent images from England, France, Spain, Germany, and other European countries hit by a series of heat waves this summer.

