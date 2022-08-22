Belugas in Hudson Bay

Earlier this month, Olivier Morin, a photographer with Agence France-Presse, traveled to the town of Churchill in northern Manitoba, Canada, to observe beluga whales. An estimated 55,000 belugas migrate to Hudson Bay from the Arctic every summer. Each year, thousands of tourists visit to watch the white whales swim and feed where the Churchill River meets the bay—and, in some cases, visitors might spot polar bears hunting those same whales.

