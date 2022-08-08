A New Eruption of Iceland’s Fagradalsfjall Volcano

About eight months have passed since the last eruption of Fagradalsfjall volcano, located about 25 miles from Reykjavik, Iceland. On August 3, following thousands of local earthquakes, a fissure opened in the Meradalir valley, and lava began flowing across the valley floor. Thousands of locals and tourists have since made the hike to the site—about a four-hour round trip—to witness the new eruption.

Read more
Hints: View this page full screen. Skip to the next and previous photo by typing j/k or ←/→.

Most Recent

  • NASA, ESA, CSA, STScI
    • In Focus
    • August 5, 2022
    • 35 Photos

    Photos of the Week: Knife Angel, Paris Henge, Flamingo Tagging

    Scenes from the Commonwealth Games in England, a new sinkhole in Chile, Beluga whales near Svalbard, an air show above the Giza Pyramids, and much more

  • Amanda Rossman / USA Today Network / Reuters
    • In Focus
    • August 3, 2022
    • 24 Photos

    After the Floods: Recovery in Kentucky

    Images from a region beset by record-setting floods, just starting the work of recovery

  • Finnbarr Webster / Getty
    • In Focus
    • July 29, 2022
    • 35 Photos

    Photos of the Week: Nail House, Scorched Forest, Raging Bull

    A lake dive in Bosnia, racing on the Senegal River, an earthquake in the Philippines, NASCAR in Pennsylvania, wildfires in Greece and France, and much more

  • Gleb Garanich / Reuters
    • In Focus
    • July 27, 2022
    • 30 Photos

    Photos: Five Months of War in Ukraine

    Images from the past month showing scenes from Kharkiv, Vinnytsia, Kyiv, Donetsk, Mariupol, and more

Most Popular on The Atlantic

  1. An American Catastrophe
  2. What America’s Great Unwinding Would Mean for the World
  3. Seriously, What Are You Supposed to Do With Old Clothes?
  4. Are You Sure You’re Not Guilty of the ‘Millennial Pause’?
  5. The End of Manual Transmission
  6. History’s Greatest Obstacle to Climate Progress Has Finally Fallen
  7. 12 Books to Help You Love Reading Again
  8. Trump Just Told Us His Master Plan
  9. Beach Vacationers Are Doing It Wrong
  10. Afghanistan Did Not Have to Turn Out This Way
Back to Top