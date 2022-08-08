A New Eruption of Iceland’s Fagradalsfjall Volcano

About eight months have passed since the last eruption of Fagradalsfjall volcano, located about 25 miles from Reykjavik, Iceland. On August 3, following thousands of local earthquakes, a fissure opened in the Meradalir valley, and lava began flowing across the valley floor. Thousands of locals and tourists have since made the hike to the site—about a four-hour round trip—to witness the new eruption.