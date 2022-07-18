Wildfires Rage Across Southwestern Europe

Dozens of wildfires have broken out across Portugal, Spain, France, and other Southern European countries amid a deadly heat wave. Record-breaking high temperatures and dry conditions have contributed to the outbreaks, forcing tens of thousands of residents and tourists to be evacuated. Thousands of firefighters are still working on the ground and in the air to contain multiple fires. Temperatures are predicted to drop slightly this week as the hot air mass moves north, but tinder-dry conditions remain across much of Southern Europe.