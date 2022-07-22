Photos of the Week: Swan Upping, Worm Charming, Living Bridge

A bird market in Afghanistan, wildfires in several European countries, river surfing in Germany, record-setting heat in England, heavy snow in Argentina, a huge water fight in Spain, an abandoned theme park in Turkey, scenes from the World Athletics Championships in Oregon, and much more

