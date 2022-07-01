Photos of the Week: Lightning Rod, Crown Fountain, Lunar Transit

Surfing at a water park in Italy, a wildfire in Greece, a Corpus Christi festival in Colombia, Ivan Kupala day in Russia, a swimming competition in Budapest, a robotic rover on Mount Etna, a Pride parade in Mexico City, National Paddy Day in Nepal, an animatronic dinosaur in China, and much more

Read more
Hints: View this page full screen. Skip to the next and previous photo by typing j/k or ←/→.

Most Recent

  • NASA / JPL-Caltech / University of Arizona
    • In Focus
    • June 29, 2022
    • 20 Photos

    The Dust Devils of Mars

    Beautiful images from another world, of a delicate, ephemeral phenomenon

  • Leon Neal / Getty
    • In Focus
    • June 27, 2022
    • 28 Photos

    Scenes From Glastonbury 2022

    Images from this year’s Glastonbury Festival—back after a two-year COVID-19 hiatus

  • Peter Zay / Anadolu Agency / Getty
    • In Focus
    • June 26, 2022
    • 30 Photos

    Photos: Protests Against the Overturning of Roe

    Images of protest from Houston, Atlanta, Boston, Seattle, Denver, Raleigh, St. Louis, Portland, New York, Nashville, and many other locations

  • Cesar Manso / AFP / Getty
    • In Focus
    • June 24, 2022
    • 35 Photos

    Photos of the Week: Stonehenge Solstice, Boxing Record, Torch Battle

    Seahorse collection in Brazil, a heat wave in Texas, bison-watching in Yellowstone National Park, a swimming competition in Budapest, an earthquake in Afghanistan, and much more

Most Popular on The Atlantic

  1. COVID Won’t End Up Like the Flu. It Will Be Like Smoking.
  2. The Supreme Court’s EPA Ruling Is Going to Be Very, Very Expensive
  3. I Invented Gilead. The Supreme Court Is Making It Real.
  4. Is Biden a Man Out of Time?
  5. Don’t Surround Yourself With Admirers
  6. The Black Religion That’s Been Maligned for Centuries
  7. The Reason Liz Cheney Is Narrating the January 6 Story
  8. The People v. Donald Trump
  9. The Dumbest Coup Attempt
  10. Don’t Forget That 43 Senate Republicans Let Trump Get Away With It
Back to Top